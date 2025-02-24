Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/24
Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: L 65-79 vs. Iowa State, W 76-74 vs. Baylor
This week: Monday vs. Kansas, Sunday at Kansas State
15. UCF Knights
Last week: L 95-104 vs. Oklahoma State, W 76-72 vs. Utah
This week: Wednesday vs. Kansas State, Saturday at TCU
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: L 65-80 vs. Houston, W 66-54 vs. Kansas State
This week: Wednesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Utah
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: W 104-95 vs. UCF, L 64-96 vs. Kansas
This week: Tuesday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Baylor
12. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: W 69-66 vs. Texas Tech, L 63-75 vs. Cincinnati
This week: Tuesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. UCF
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: L 59-62 vs. West Virginia, W 75-63 vs. TCU
This week: Tuesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at Houston
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: L 69-74 vs. Utah, L 54-66 vs. Arizona State
This week: Wednesday at UCF, Sunday vs. Colorado
9. Utah Utes
Last week: W 74-69 vs. Kansas State, L 72-76 vs. UCF
This week: Wednesday at Arizona, Saturday vs. Arizona State
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: W 62-59 vs. Cincinnati, L 51-73 vs. Texas Tech
This week: Tuesday vs. TCU, Saturday at BYU
7. Baylor Bears
Last week: L 67-74 vs. Arizona, L 74-76 vs. Colorado
This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati, Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
6. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: L 57-91 vs. BYU, W 96-64 vs. Oklahoma State
This week: Monday at Colorado, Saturday vs. Texas Tech
5. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: W 74-67 vs. Baylor, L 95-96 vs. BYU
This week: Wednesday vs. Utah, Saturday at Iowa State
4. BYU Cougars
Last week: W 91-57 vs. Kansas, W 96-95 vs. Arizona
This week: Wednesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs. West Virginia
3. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: W 79-65 vs. Colorado, L 59-68 vs. Houston
This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma State, Saturday vs. Arizona
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: L 66-69 vs. TCU, W 73-51 vs. West Virginia
This week: Monday vs. Houston, Saturday at Kansas
1. Houston Cougars
Last week: W 80-65 vs. Arizona State, W 68-59 vs. Iowa State
This week: Monday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. Cincinnati
This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide
Monday
Houston at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN
Kansas at Colorado, 11 p.m. EST on ESPN
Tuesday
Baylor at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network
Wednesday
Kansas State at UCF, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+
BYU at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
Texas Tech at Kansas, 2 p.m. EST
UCF at TCU, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Cincinnati at Houston, 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS/CBS Sports Network
Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Oklahoma State at Baylor, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Arizona at Iowa State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN
West Virginia at BYU, 10 p.m. EST
Sunday
Colorado at Kansas State, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
