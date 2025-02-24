Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/24

A look around the Big 12 after another week of in-conference action.

Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) drives against Cincinnati Bearcats guard CJ Fredrick Jr. (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week: L 65-79 vs. Iowa State, W 76-74 vs. Baylor

This week: Monday vs. Kansas, Sunday at Kansas State

15. UCF Knights

Last week: L 95-104 vs. Oklahoma State, W 76-72 vs. Utah

This week: Wednesday vs. Kansas State, Saturday at TCU

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week: L 65-80 vs. Houston, W 66-54 vs. Kansas State

This week: Wednesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Utah

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week:  W 104-95 vs. UCF, L 64-96 vs. Kansas

This week: Tuesday vs. Iowa State, Saturday at Baylor

12. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: W 69-66 vs. Texas Tech, L 63-75 vs. Cincinnati

This week: Tuesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. UCF

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week: L 59-62 vs. West Virginia, W 75-63 vs. TCU

This week: Tuesday vs. Baylor, Saturday at Houston

10. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: L 69-74 vs. Utah, L 54-66 vs. Arizona State

This week: Wednesday at UCF, Sunday vs. Colorado

9. Utah Utes

Last week: W 74-69 vs. Kansas State, L 72-76 vs. UCF

This week: Wednesday at Arizona, Saturday vs. Arizona State

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week: W 62-59 vs. Cincinnati, L 51-73 vs. Texas Tech

This week: Tuesday vs. TCU, Saturday at BYU

7. Baylor Bears

Last week: L 67-74 vs. Arizona, L 74-76 vs. Colorado

This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati, Saturday vs. Oklahoma State

6. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: L 57-91 vs. BYU, W 96-64 vs. Oklahoma State

This week: Monday at Colorado, Saturday vs. Texas Tech

5. Arizona Wildcats

Last week: W 74-67 vs. Baylor, L 95-96 vs. BYU

This week: Wednesday vs. Utah, Saturday at Iowa State

4. BYU Cougars

Last week: W 91-57 vs. Kansas, W 96-95 vs. Arizona

This week: Wednesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs. West Virginia

3. Iowa State Cyclones

Last week: W 79-65 vs. Colorado, L 59-68 vs. Houston

This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma State, Saturday vs. Arizona

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last week:  L 66-69 vs. TCU, W 73-51 vs. West Virginia

This week: Monday vs. Houston, Saturday at Kansas

1. Houston Cougars

Last week: W 80-65 vs. Arizona State, W 68-59 vs. Iowa State

This week: Monday at Texas Tech, Saturday vs. Cincinnati

This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide

Monday

Houston at Texas Tech, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN

Kansas at Colorado, 11 p.m. EST on ESPN

Tuesday

Baylor at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

TCU at West Virginia, 9 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network

Wednesday

Kansas State at UCF, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN+

BYU at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Texas Tech at Kansas, 2 p.m. EST

UCF at TCU, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS/CBS Sports Network

Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Baylor, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Arizona at Iowa State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN

West Virginia at BYU, 10 p.m. EST

Sunday

Colorado at Kansas State, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

