West Virginia at UCF Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-5) travels to the sunny State of Florida to take on the UCF Knights (17-6, 6-5) Saturday evening at Addition Financial Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FS1.

West Virgnia and UCF had their bye week this week after both programs fell on Sunday. The Mountaineers are 2-2 in the last four games and an offense navigating the Big 12 has found itself in choppy waters. WVU is in the bottom of the league in offense during conference action, ranking dead last in points per game (62.6) and 14th in field goal percentage (43.2). Defensively, the Mountaineers are near the top, highlighted by their scoring defense, sitting eighth nationally, allowing 63.6 ppg.

Honor Huff is averaging a team-high 15.4 ppg. The senior guard has missed double figures in two of the last three contests, combining for 27 points during that span. Brenen Lorient is second on the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (5.0 rpg). The senior forward posted his best Big 12 performance of the season against Texas Tech last weekend with 21 points. Senior guard Treysen Eaglestaff rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures with 10.0 ppg and a career-high 4.7 rpg.

UCF is in danger of its first losing streak of the season after suffering consecutive losses on the road at Houston and Cincinnati. The Knights are in the middle of the pack on both ends of the floor.

Four Knights are averaging double figures, led by senior guard Riley Kugel. The Mississippi State transfer is averaging a career-high 14.3 ppg. Milwaukee senior guard transfer Themus Fulks leads the team with 6.8 assists per game while sitting second on the team in scoring at 13.3 ppg. Georgetown junior forward transfer Jordan Burks averages 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while Milwauke senior forward transfer Jamichael Stillwell leads the team in rebounding at 8.0 rpg to go with 12.3 ppg.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 3-1.

