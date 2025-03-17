West Virginia Becomes First Unanimously Projected Selection to Miss NCAA Tournament
The definition of being snubbed earned a whole new meaning on Sunday evening as West Virginia was wrongfully excluded from the 68-team NCAA Tournament.
Everything about the Mountaineers' resume suggested they were worthy of an at-large bid. They had six Quad 1 wins, zero losses below Quad 2, and beat four top 25 teams, three of which were ranked inside the top seven at the time of the game (No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 7 Kansas, and No. 2 Iowa State).
If it felt like every bracketology projection heading into Selection Sunday had the Mountaineers safely in the field, well, that's because they did. All 111 bracketologists had West Virginia in their final NCAA Tournament projection, according to Bracket Matrix. Per Nathan Carroll, the Mountaineers became the first unanimous selection to not have its ticket punched.
While North Carolina has been the primary target for WVU fans because they were the last team in the field and the committee chair is also the athletic director at the school, Xavier and San Diego State are also part of the issue. The three schools combined have four Quad 1 wins, two fewer than West Virginia's season total, and the same amount of Q1 wins the Mountaineers had without Tucker DeVries.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi Believes West Virginia was "Robbed" of an At-Large Bid
Dick Vitale Sounds Off on Committee, Says West Virginia Got a 'Raw Deal'
Season Over? West Virginia Not Featured in College Basketball Crown or NIT
WVU Assistant Sheds Light on North Carolina AD's NCAA Tournament Incentive