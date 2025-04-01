Ex-West Virginia Guard Kerr Kriisa is Back in the Transfer Portal
Shortly following Kentucky's exit from the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet Sixteen, veteran guard Kerr Kriisa announced that he would once again be entering the transfer portal.
Kriisa appeared in just nine games this season for the Wildcats as he saw his season get cut short with a foot fracture that he sustained against Gonzaga back in early December. Even before the injury, Kriisa was buried pretty deep on the Wildcats' bench, averaging just 17.4 minutes, 4.4 points, and 3.8 assists per game, all of which are career lows.
Last season, Kriisa produced his best season at the collegiate level at West Virginia where he put up 11 points and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 42% from both the floor and beyond the arc.
New West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge will prioritize defense in this year's transfer portal recruiting, and with no prior connection to Kriisa, a return to Morgantown is unlikely. However, the Mountaineers do need shooters, and perhaps he could be a solid bench piece. Assuming he does end up at a new school, it will be Kriisa's fourth program in six years.
Kriisa will have one year of eligibility remaining.
