West Virginia Lands Former Top 100 Recruit, Texas Tech Transfer
Mark Kellogg is building something special with the West Virginia women's basketball program and heading into his third year on the job, he'll have quite the task ahead of him as he attempts to replace the production of JJ Quinerly, who will go down as one of, if not the best to ever don the old gold and blue.
Finding another JJ Quinerly is a bit of an unfair ask, but he can recreate her production in the aggregate. On Tuesday, Kellogg landed a commitment out of the transfer portal, scooping up former Texas Tech guard Loghan Johnson.
The Houston, Texas native appeared in 37 games this season for the Red Raiders, making four starts. She averaged 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while connecting on 52% of her shots from the field and 38% from three-point land.
Despite the impressive three-point percentage, she's not much of a threat from deep, as she took just 18 shots from range on the season. The one area she must improve on heading into next season is the free throw line. During her two seasons in Lubbock, Johnson went 75/148 (50.7%) from the line.
Johnson is a former top 100 recruit in the 2023 class, ranking 89th nationally on ESPN. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.
