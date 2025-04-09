Top Signee in WVU's 2025 Recruiting Class Enters Transfer Portal
With rosters expected to be trimmed to 105 very soon, teams all around the country have had to make tough decisions by cutting players.
There are also some players who are naturally entering the transfer portal and with a new staff being in place at WVU, it's not that unusual to see guys hop in the portal following spring ball. Unless the player gives the exact details of their departure, no one will know if they were asked to leave or if it was a decision they made on their own.
One of the several players no longer featured on the WVU football roster is true freshman defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles. According to most, Charles was considered the top recruit in West Virginia's 2025 signing class. On Tuesday, he made it clear in a post on X that he will be leaving Morgantown.
"After much prayer & reflection, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. I want to thank the coaches, teammates, & fans at West Virginia - this place will always hold a special place in my heart, especially as a WVU alum’s son. Trusting God’s plan! Excited for what’s ahead!"
Charles' mother, Antoinette, was a swimmer at WVU. He picked to follow in his mother's footsteps over several big-time offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and others.
He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
