West Virginia Not Knocked for Rough Week in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection
It was a brutal week for West Virginia basketball, to say the least. What looked like a. break in the schedule on paper turned into the Mountaineers' biggest nightmare - dropping a pair of very winnable/favorable games against Arizona State at home and at Kansas State, which is multiple games under .500.
The two losses certainly weaken West Virginia's NCAA Tournament resume, but because of the top 25 and top 10 teams that they've taken down, it doesn't look quite as bad. Without those ranked wins, the Mountaineers would be in a world of trouble right about now.
The good thing for Darian DeVries is that he's probably about five or six wins away from essentially clinching an at-large bid. Winning 18 or 19 games while in the Big 12 is typically enough to punch a ticket.
Following the two most recent losses, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has dropped West Virginia from a No. 8 seed to a No. 9 seed in the Midwest region.
Lunardi's projected Midwest Region
1. Alabama vs. 16. William & Mary
8. Utah State vs. 9. West Virginia
5. Memphis vs. 12. Bradley
4. Illinois vs. 13. Samford
6. Ole Miss vs. 11. Ohio State/North Carolina
3. Kansas vs. 14. Northern Colorado
7. UCLA vs. 10. Oklahoma
2. Marquette vs. 15. UNC Asheville
West Virginia will be back on the floor Wednesday night to play host to the sixth-ranked Houston Cougars. Houston took round one of the two-game season series a couple of weeks ago, 70-54. Turnovers killed the Mountaineers in that game, allowing 25 points off their miscues. A win over the Cougars would mark the fifth-ranked win for WVU this season and the fourth over a top-10 opponent.
WVU and Houston will tip the action off at approximately 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Deuce McBride Throws Down a Powerful Posterizing Dunk in New York's Big Win
Pitt Takes Jab at West Virginia in 2025 Football Schedule Release Video
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/27