Deuce McBride Throws Down a Powerful Posterizing Dunk in New York's Big Win
One of the best highlights in the NBA last night came from former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride.
In the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks' lopsided 143-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, McBride received a bounce pass just outside of the paint and launched over center Jay Huff to throw down an emphatic one-hand slam.
Not only was this one of the best highlights of the season for McBride, but it was his best game this month. He finished the night with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including a 2-for-7 night from three-point range. In addition, he added four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.
McBride and the Knicks will be back on the floor Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, which will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST. Obviously, the Mountaineers will be playing host to No. 6 Houston at the same time, so you're unlikely to catch any of Deuce on TV. If he does anything of significance, don't worry. We'll have some version of a recap on it for you.
On the season, McBride is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 36% from deep.
