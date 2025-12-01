Top JUCO Wide Receiver Backs Off Commitment to West Virginia
Nearly a month after announcing his pledge to West Virginia, junior college wide receiver Keon Hutchins decommitted from the program on Sunday evening.
Hutchins initially picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Missouri State, North Texas, Old Dominion, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, UTEP, Washington State, and a handful of others.
According to multiple recruiting outlets, Hutchins is considered the top-ranked JUCO wide receiver in the country, and it's easy to see why with his blazing speed. Per his X account, he's been clocked at a 4.21 40-yard dash time, which, if true, is elite-level speed. This season, he hauled in 25 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns at Northwest Mississippi C.C.
The reason for backing off on his commitment is unknown at this time, but the Mountaineers are pursuing a couple of high school receivers who are committed to other programs. There is a strong belief that one will flip to WVU in the next few days.
With Hutchins' decommitment, the Mountaineers now have five receivers committed in the 2026 recruiting class — Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, and Landon Drumm. Triplett is also considered one of the top receivers in junior college, and the expectation is that he will sign with the Mountaineers this week.
Recruiting the top talent in junior college could be a way for West Virginia to get experienced players without having to spend a bunch of money up front, as they would in the transfer portal.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon
CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
