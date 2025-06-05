West Virginia Signs St. Bonaventure Transfer Guard Chance Moore
West Virginia's roster grew on Wednesday as head coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of St. Bonaventure transfer guard Chance Moore (6'6", 210 lbs).
“We are excited to have Chance join the WVU basketball program,” Hodge said in a press release. “Chance has the ability, size, and physicality to impact both sides of the ball and impact winning at a high level. He is a high-character individual who will align closely with the values of WVU, the state of West Virginia, and our basketball program.”
By coming to WVU, Moore will be at his fourth school in five years.
The former four-star recruit began his career at Arkansas, picking the Razorbacks over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss, Rutgers, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Xavier, and a few others. He appeared in five games in his lone season at Fayetteville, averaging a little over a minute per game.
Moore then transferred down a level for an expanded role at Missouri State, appearing in 31 games, mostly off the bench. Despite his role, he finished the season second on the team in scoring, putting up 10.6 points per contest. He posted strikingly similar numbers as a junior, but did see a slight dip in his shooting percentage.
This past season at St. Bonaventure, he finished 2nd in scoring (13 ppg) and led the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. For his career, Moore has shot 43% from the floor, 30% from three-point land, and 62.6% from the free throw line.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: The Backyard Brawl Never Sleeps
Narduzzi Talks Respect After Logo Stomp, But What About His QB’s ‘F* WVU’ Moment?
Group of Pitt Players Wanted a Word with Beanie Bishop After Logo Stomp
Elite Hitting Division-II All-American Outfielder Commits to West Virginia