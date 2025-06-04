Beanie Bishop Stomps and Wipes Feet on Pitt Logo Following Steelers Practice
Following one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' recent practices, former West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop made a post on his Instagram story of him wiping his feet off on the Pitt logo inside the shared facility of Pitt and the Steelers. A fan recorded the video and posted it on X, which you can see below.
Bishop may have only spent one year in the Mountaineer program, but he knows exactly how much the Backyard Brawl means to the folks in the Mountain State and has a deep disdain for the school up north.
In the week leading up to the Backyard Brawl a year ago, Bishop shared how Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was paranoid that Bishop, and his former WVU teammates Zach Frazier and Doug Nester, would spy on the Panthers and report back to the WVU coaches, so he made sure the doors were locked and told others to kick out the former Mountaineers if they happened to work their way over to that side of the building.
In his only game against the Panthers, Bishop recorded seven tackles and pulled down an interception.
