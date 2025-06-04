Narduzzi Talks Respect After Logo Stomp, But What About His QB’s ‘F* WVU’ Moment?
We're still 101 days away from the Backyard Brawl, but the hatred between West Virginia and Pitt never stops.
After the Steelers wrapped up practice on Tuesday, former West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop stomped and wiped his feet on the Pitt logo inside the facility that the Steelers and Pitt share, and posted a clip of it on his Instagram story.
This morning, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi shared a quote by the legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant about class, likely referencing Bishop's stomping.
Earlier this week, Narduzzi mentioned in an interview with 93.7 The Fan that he feels the disrespect from West Virginia. "There’s a lot of hate in this rivalry. I’ve been around a lot of rivalries, but the hate that West Virginia has for Pitt, the disrespect, to me, that makes a rivalry. Sometimes it’s not clean."
Don't you find it kind of odd that a guy who's all about respect and keeping the hatred "clean" forgot about his starting quarterback shouting "f*** WVU" at a pep rally a few years back?
I don't believe Narduzzi made Kedon Slovis issue an apology or had a talk with him about "respect" or keeping things "clean."
It's a rivalry, Pat. These things happen.
