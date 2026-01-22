West Virginia at Arizona State Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6, 3-2) hit the road to face the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4) on Wednesday night, opening a two-game swing through the state of Arizona. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET, with the game streaming on Peacock.

West Virginia has protected its home floor this season but has yet to secure a victory away from the Hope Coliseum, putting added importance on continuing to translate its success to road and neutral-site environments.

Defensively, the Mountaineers have been one of the nation’s most consistent units, ranking sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 63.1 points per game.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game. Senior forward Chance Moore follows at 10.4 points per contest, while senior forward Brenen Lorient also averages 10.4 points per game and ranks second on the team in rebounding at 5.4 boards per game. Senior center Harlan Obioha anchors the interior, averaging a team-high 5.7 rebounds to go along with 6.2 points per game.

Arizona State has endured a challenging start to Big 12 Conference play, opening league action against three top-10 opponents. The Sun Devils enter the matchup at 1–4 in conference play, with team statistics reflecting the difficulty of that slate, as they rank in the bottom half of the league across most major categories.

Senior guard Maruce Odom leads Arizona State in scoring at 16.3 points per game and paces the team with 6.4 assists per contest. Freshman center Massamba Diop is second on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game and is tied for the team lead in rebounding at 5.6 per game with redshirt sophomore forward Santiago Trouet. Senior guard Anthony Johnson also contributes 14.2 points per game, giving the Sun Devils multiple scoring options.

Arizona State captured the lone win in the series last season in Morgantown 65-57.

GAME THREAD

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Kameron Reddic Joins WVU Secondary After Two Seasons at Stephen F. Austin

WVU Honors Basketball Alumni, Connects Past and Present in Win Over Colorado

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona State

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona State

Matchup Predictor Reveals West Virginia's Chances to Snag First Road Win of the Year