Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Colorado

Saturday evening, West Virginia will take the court sporting a new white throwback uniform that has fans begging for it to be the team's new permanent home set. There's something about a new uniform that always tends to bring an extra spark of energy, which we witnessed a year ago when the Mountaineers took down No. 2 Iowa State in the Jerry West-era throwbacks.

How will things go this evening? Here are my predictions for today's game. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: West Virginia -5.5

Prediction: Colorado covers.

I think West Virginia wins the game, but it's going to be a one or two-possession game at the end. The Buffs may struggle mightily on the defensive end of the floor, but they know how to fill it up. So far this season, they're averaging 84.5 points per game. As strong as West Virginia's defense is, they're going to make shots and stay within reach, as long as they don't turn the ball over at an alarming rate.

Over/Under: 145.5

Prediction: Under

Offense doesn't always travel, so in a game where two different styles clash, I'll lean to West Virginia's pace taking over the game, leading to fewer possessions and ultimately a game that ends somewhere in the 60s/low 70s at most. All it takes is one or two three-to-four-minute droughts where Colorado can't buy a shot, and this one should stay way under the 145.5 number.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How to watch West Virginia vs. Colorado: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Who Stayed? The Transfer Portal is Closed, and WVU Knows the Bulk of Its Roster

West Virginia Continues to Build Pass Rush with Oregon Transfer

West Virginia Adds Young SEC Safety to the Secondary

Princeton Native, 2025 Kennedy Award Winner, Commits to West Virginia