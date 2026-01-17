Predicting the Final Score Between West Virginia and Colorado

Just a handful of days after the disaster in Houston, the West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to bounce back in a big way at home against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Our predictions for this evening's game are in!

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 71, Colorado 67

There's something about Saturday home games in the Coliseum. The Mountaineers always play well at home, but the crowd always packs out the place on the weekend, making for an incredibly challenging environment for the opposing team. Colorado is a relatively young team, and that inexperience could show up in key moments when the building is rocking.

That first half against Houston earlier this week isn't a sign of what's to come. That was one of the nation's best defenses, and trust me when I say that won't be the last time they throw the cuffs on someone.

Fortunately for the Mountaineers, the Buffs have some deficiencies on the defensive end. They have all sorts of issues defending the three, allowing teams to hit nearly 36% of their attempts, ranking 283rd in the country. They also have a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot with undisciplined defense, sending teams to the charity stripe a bunch, averaging 20.4 free throw attempts per game.

The Mountaineers edge out a close one with a strong five or so minutes to close out the game.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Colorado 56

Colorado battled at home against Texas Tech last week, suffering a two-point loss to the nationally ranked Red Raiders and marking the lone quad one contest for the Buffaloes so far this season.

The Buffaloes have made their mark at the free-throw line, ranking third in the Big 12 in free-throw attempts (413), with guard Isaiah Johnson and forward Sebastian Rancik residing in the top six in the league in free-throw attempts. while leading the league in free-throw percentage at 78%.

Colorado has yet to face a defense as tough as the Mountaineers, although an argument could be made for the Red Raiders; the stats suggest otherwise. West Virginia sits seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing 63.2 points per game.

The West Virginia defense ratchets up at the Hope Coliseum, and the results have the Mountaineers unbeaten at home this season. There are four Buffaloes that average double figures, with Johnson leading the way, but overall, not enough juice to take down WVU in Morgantown. Mountaineers handle the Buffaloes, 67-56.

