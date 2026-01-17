How to watch West Virginia vs. Colorado: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
In this story:
Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in action at Hope Coliseum, where they will look to move a game back above .500 in conference play, hosting the Colorado Buffaloes.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (11-6, 2-2) vs. Colorado (12-5, 2-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, January 17th, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
G Isaiah Johnson (COL): The true freshman is having a sensational season, leading the Buffs in scoring at 16.1 points per game. In Big 12 play, he's been super efficient from three-point range, connecting on 8/15 attempts (53%).
Jasper Floyd (WVU): Although I'm not expecting much offensively, he's got a chance to wreck this game for the Buffs by the work he does defensively on Johnson. If he takes the true freshman out of his rhythm, Colorado could be in for a long evening.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia has been perfect at home this season, winning all 11 games, so naturally, Colorado will come into town as 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 145.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
