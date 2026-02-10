West Virginia Surprisingly Trending Up in Newest ESPN Bracketology Projection

Believe it or not, your West Virginia Mountaineers are hanging around the NCAA Tournament discussion. As a matter of fact, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi actually moved the Mountaineers up in his latest projection, although they are still off the bubble.

Before the games over the weekend, WVU was the third team mentioned in Lunardi's "considered" group. As of this morning, he has them first, just one spot out of his "next four out" group, which features Virginia Tech, VCU, Seton Hall, and Boise State.

Last week, West Virginia went 1-1 and could have very easily gone 0-2 had they not stormed from behind to take down Cincinnati on the road. The offense is stuck in the mud right now, and it may be something the Mountaineers have to find a way to overcome from here on out.

In Sunday's loss to No. 13 Texas Tech, WVU shot 2/22 (9%) from three-point land. Nine. Percent. You do that, you're not going to win, regardless of how good your defense is. To make matters worse, the Mountaineers failed to capitalize on their opportunities at the free-throw line, making just 13 of their 23 attempts. A slightly better shooting performance may not have changed the game's outcome, but it would have opened the door for WVU to have a real chance at the upset.

The resume builders are in place for WVU

As I mentioned yesterday, four of West Virginia's next five games are of the Quad 1 variety. If they're able to win two or three of those while also managing to avoid a bad Quad 3 loss to Utah, you're going to see WVU start to creep further up the bubble.

I will admit, though, that right now, this doesn't look like an NCAA Tournament team. Their inability to make shots is alarming, but if they do figure something out, they could find a way to sneak in. And for year one of a coaching staff, that's all you can really ask for — to play meaningful basketball in March.

