West Virginia Tumbles out of the Coaches Poll
West Virginia fell out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 25 on Monday and dropped to 34th with 17 votes after stumbling twice last week.
The Mountaineers (13-6, 4-4) fell to Arizona State at home and then went on the road and lost to a sub .500 team against Kansas State. The two losses marked the first time this season West Virginia dropped consecutive games.
West Virginia shot 34.1% from the field (43-126) a significant drop from 41.6% in Big 12 Conference play heading into the week, while allowing the Sun Devils and Wildcats to 48.1% and 47.3% from the floor, respectively. WVU was holding opponents to 43.1% in league action.
West Virginia has struggled to find production outside of the Big 12’s leading scorer, senior guard Javon Small. He was the only Mountaineer to hit double figures in both games, continuing his streak of reaching the mark in every single game this season.
The Mountaineers are back home and look to avenge an earlier season loss against No. X Houston before heading back on the road for a two-game road trip beginning at Cincinnati on Sunday.
West Virginia is back in action against eighth-ranked Houston Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and will stream on ESPN+.
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Mississippi State
14. St. John’s
15. Texas A&M
16. Memphis
17. Wisconsin
18. Oregon
19. Texas Tech
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. Louisville
23. Ole Miss
24. UConn
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Michigan 67; Gonzaga 55; Maryland 50; Vanderbilt 44; Saint Mary's 41; Arizona 41; Utah State 22; Creighton 18; West Virginia 17; Georgia 6; Baylor 4; New Mexico 3; UC Irvine 1
