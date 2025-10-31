West Virginia Voted to Finish 11th in the Big 12
The Big 12 men’s basketball media poll was released Thursday afternoon with Houston taking the top spot, followed by Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona, and Iowa State to round out the top, while West Virginia was voted at no. 11.
Two minor differences separate the media poll and the Big 12 coaches poll, which was released two weeks ago. Texas Tech, featuring the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year JT Toppins, was voted third in the medial poll and were placed third in the coaches poll with BYU alternating with the Red Raiders in both polls. Kansas State and Cincinnati switched the eight and nine spots with K-State voted eighth in the media poll and ninth by the coaches, while Cincinnati was voted ninth by the media and eighth by the coaches.
West Virginia was voted 11th in both polls.
The Big 12 men’s basketball season begins on Monday, Nov. 3, as the season begins with a record-tying six teams in the Preseason AP Top 25. Conference play begins on Friday, Jan. 2 and continues through Saturday, March 7.
The Mountaineers begin the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Mount St. Mary’s. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.
The 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The top four teams in the standings will get a double bye, while 5-8 earns a first round bye.
Big 12 Media Poll
1. Houston
2. Texas Tech
3. BYU
4. Arizona
5. Iowa State
6. Kansas
7. Baylor
8. Kansas State
9. Cincinnati
10. TCU
11. West Virginia
12. Oklahoma State
13. Utah
14. UCF
15. Colorado
16. Arizona State
