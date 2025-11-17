West Virginia vs. Lafayette Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) welcome the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) to the Hope Coliseum Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
West Virginia is riding high off its best performance of the season, hammering Pitt in the Backyard Brawl 71-49. Four Mountaineers hit double figures on the night. Senior Center Harlan Obioha led all scorers with a season-high 19 points, shooting 8-9 from the floor, and a team-high six rebounds, while senior guard Honor Huff worked his way to the free throw line, hitting nine of 12 from the charity stripe, and buried a pair of threes for 15 points.
The Mountaineers are holding opponents to 53.8 points per game and 36.7% shooting from the field, including 29.4% from three-point range.
Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.5 ppg, senior forward Brenen Lorient is averaging a team-high eight rebounds per game and is second on the team in scoring at 13.8 ppg, Obioha averages 12 points per game on an efficient 80% shooting from the field, and senior point guard Jasper Floyd leads the team in assists (4.8) and steals per game (2.3) while averaging 11.8 ppg.
Lehigh will attempt to avoid its first losing streak of the season Monday night after dropping back-to-back games, falling at Texas and then to Cornell on Thursday night.
The Leopards lone win came against D-III Dickinson College in game two of the season.
Sophomore guard Caleb Williams is averaging a team-best 17.5 ppg, freshman forward Shareef Jackson leads the team in rebounding per game at 5.0 rpg and junior guard Mark Butler averages a team-high 3.3 assists per game.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs with the series tied 2-2.
Game Thread
