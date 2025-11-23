West Virginia vs. Xavier Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia meets the Xavier in the consolation game of the Charleston Classic Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.
After two years at North Texas, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge guided the Mountaineers to a 5-0 record to begin the season, the best start for a WVU coach in his first season since Fred Schaus started 5-0 in 1954.
The Mountaineers (5-1) dropped their first game of the season on Friday in the opening game of the Charleston Classic against Clemson 70-67. West Virginia built an 11-point second half lead, but defensive lapses led to a Tiger comeback, allowing 56% shooting from the field, including 5-9 from three and were outscored 24-11 in the final eight minutes.
Senior forward and St. Bonaventure transfer Chance Moore made his WVU debut with a 16-point effort, while leading scorer, senior guard and Tennessee at Chattanooga transfer, Honor Huff (17.2 ppg) continued to be dangerous from behind the arc, burying a trio of threes for a game-high 17 points.
Senior forward Brenen Lorient leads the team in rebounding with an average of seven rebounds per game. The North Texas transfer is third on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game, while fellow North Texas transfer Jasper Floyd is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per game while producing 10.5 ppg.
Xavier tabbed Rick Pitino as the 21st head coach in program history after Sean Miller departed for Texas in the offseason. Pitino spent the last four seasons at New Mexico, following an eight-year tenure at Minnesota. He holds a career winning percentage of .569 (250-189).
The Musketeers (3-3) have been off to an inauspicious start to the season after falling to a Santa Clara program that has been steam rolling its opponents to a 5-0 record and were hammered at Iowa before a heartbreaking loss to an undefeated Georgia team on Friday.
Senior forward Tre Carrol leads the team in scoring at 15.7 ppg. The FAU transfer, along with New Mexico transfer Jovan Milicevic, scored a game-high 19 points.
Milicevic’s 12.5 ppg is good enough for third on the team in scoring. The sophomore is tied with sophomore guard, and Valparaiso transfer, All Wright with 14 threes made this season.
Wright leads the team in three-point percentage at 50% is rounds out the four Musketeers averaging double figures with 10.7 ppg.
Senior guard transfer Roddie Anderson (UC San Diego, Boise State) is averaging 13 ppg, ranking second on the team in scoring.
Senior forward, and Montana transfer, Malik Messina-Moore is averaging a team-best four assists, and New Mexico transfer, Filip Borovicanin averages a team-high 6.5 rpg.
Game Thread
