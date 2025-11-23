Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia's Matchup with Xavier
We're inching closer to tip-off in the Charleston Classic between West Virginia and Xavier. The Mountaineers, with a win, would move to 6-1 on the season, which would likely open the path to an 8-1 start with Mercyhurst and Coppin State on deck.
Here are our picks for today's game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Xavier 68
The Mountaineers' defense fell apart in the final eight minutes or so of their loss to Clemson on Friday night, and while I do expect a much better finish to the game, I do think we see Xavier come out firing, knocking down shots from three and slipping through the backdoor on baseline cuts.
I hate to classify any game this early a "must-win," but for West Virginia, it sort of feels that way. Going 0-2 in the Charleston Classic hints at some issues that could haunt them throughout the season, especially if you lose to this Xavier team, which has really struggled in the early going.
Richard Pitino is going to try and take Honor Huff out of the game, and after two strong outings, it's possible his percentages could come back down to Earth this afternoon. I've got the Mountaineers winning, but it will be a grind.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 67, Xavier 65
West Virginia and Xavier are eager to get back in the win column after suffering heartbreaking losses on Friday.
The two programs are navigating the early season schedule with new head coaches and nearly an entire new roster. WVU head coach Ross Hodge had the Mountaineers 5-0 with a win over rival Pitt, but the winning streak came to a halt on Friday after building an 11-point second half before allowing it to slip away and fall by three to Clemson 70-67.
Meanwhile, Xavier trailed by eight at halftime before Georgia stretched its lead to 14 early in the second half. However, Xavier cut the deficit to one with just over two minutes remaining before falling short 78-71.
Xavier’s leading scorer, forward Tre Carroll (15.7 ppg), recorded a double double 19 points and 10 rebounds, while forward Jovan Milicevic and guard Ali Wright combined for nine three-pointers, scoring 19 and 17 points, respectively.
West Virginia forward Chance Moore made his Mountaineer debut against Clemson and was an immediate factor around the rim, producing six points and five rebounds, while the team’s leading scorer, guard Honor Huff, led the way with 17 points.
The Mountaineers will need to rely on their defense to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season. If West Virginia can contain Milicevic and Wright, WVU will come away with the win. I suspect the Mountaineers will have a newfound focus in the second half to close out.
