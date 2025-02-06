What Darian DeVries Said Following West Virginia's Loss to TCU
Following West Virginia's 65-60 loss to TCU, head coach Darian DeVries met with the media to discuss what went wrong and what allowed the Mountaineers to make a second half comeback.
What changed in the second half to climb back in the game
“When we got back into it, I thought our defense started playing like it did at the start of the game. We finally started getting some stops. Defensively, we were really good for the first 15 minutes of the game and then during that stretch and that propelled our offense to get it going.”
The job TCU’s Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds did offensively
“Yeah, they did a nice job. They got into some ball screen actions and were able to get downhill, and both of those guys got to the free throw line a lot. Fourteen free throw attempts.”
Thoughts on the team’s offensive performance
“I thought we shared the ball pretty well. Got some good movement and things. Went through a little dry spell there offensively for a while, but Javon (Small) got going a little bit, and that kind of kickstarted it for everybody else too.”
Navigating the Big 12 schedule without Tucker DeVries
“Yeah, I mean, we play with the guys we got. That’s just part of it, so guys are out there competing, and that’s what we roll with.”
First impression of the Big 12
“The league is terrific, like everybody knows. It’s a tough, competitive league. Every night is a battle, and tonight was no different. Every single game, it’s 40 minutes of who can withstand it.”
