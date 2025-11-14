What Jeff Capel Said After WVU Handed His Panthers a Beatdown in the Backyard Brawl
It was the first time either West Virginia or Pitt played another high major on Thursday night, and for the visiting Panthers, you could tell the rowdy crowd at Hope Coliseum was something that overwhelmed them, particularly at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half when WVU went on a 32-4 run.
On three separate occasions, the Panthers let their emotions get the best of them, including head coach Jeff Capel, who was assessed one of the team's three technical fouls on the night. WVU's smothering defense played a massive part in the frustration, as Capel noted in his postgame press conference.
“Credit to West Virginia, they played terrific, especially on the defensive end. Really made things difficult for us. Ross has done a heck of a job so far with his team, especially establishing an identity on the defensive side. I’m disappointed in how we played. It was our first time on the road, in a hostile environment, in a big-time game like this, and we didn’t handle it well.”
Capel also had no problem tipping his hat to West Virginia big man Harlan Obioha despite not being sure of how to pronounce his name.
“I think it's pronounced Obi...Harlan. I don't know how to pronounce the last name, and totally not being disrespectful, but he kicked our butt tonight. He was terrific. He’s been an efficient player everywhere he’s been, starting at Niagara and then UNC Wilmington. He did a good job tonight, and then DJ Thomas came off the bench and did a good job.”
Obioha made each of his first eight shots from the floor and finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, and a pair of blocked shots. He finished through contact on a number of occasions, just powering his way to the rim with his big 7-foot, 265-pound frame. While the Mountaineers wait for Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff to get going, the big man could be who the offense runs through.
