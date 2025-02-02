Who Snaps the Skid? WVU or Cincinnati? The ESPN BPI Releases Its Prediction
West Virginia is looking for a much better result in their road trip to Cincinnati this year after getting the brakes beat off of them a year ago, losing 92-56 to the Bearcats.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has just a 31.4% chance to get the win on the road, while Cincinnati has a 68.7% chance to snap its three-game skid.
West Virginia hasn't fared well on the road over the years, be it under Bob Huggins or Josh Eilert. Darian DeVries has had some success away from the WVU Coliseum, including a win at Kansas. That being said, the Mountaineers are facing a desperate bunch in the Bearcats, so it's easy to see why the BPI favors them considerably in this matchup.
West Virginia's recent games
It's been a rough go of it for the Mountaineers, especially at the start of games. They led Arizona State 17-11 but then trailed by double digits for much of the game once the Sun Devils took the lead. Kansas State hopped all over WVU, leading 42-18 at the half, and then on Wednesday, Houston took a 20-point lead into the break. In the second half of that game against the Cougars, WVU played more like itself, displaying a high level of urgency with smothering defense. If they can carry that second half performance over into this game, they'll have a shot to leave the Queen City happy.
Cincinnati's recent games
Big 12 play has not treated the Bearcats well to this point in the season, dropping seven of their first nine league games. Their only wins, as of today, have come against two of the worst teams in the conference - Arizona State and Colorado. What's most concerning is that Cincinnati hasn't protected homecourt, going 1-3 in their first four Big 12 games at home. If they want any shot of turning their season around, it starts by taking care of business at Fifth Third Arena. After losing by double digits to Texas Tech and BYU, the Bearcats were hoping to get off the schneid earlier this week against Utah. Despite forcing 19 turnovers by the Utes, Cincinnati was unable to come out on top, falling by three.
