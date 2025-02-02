Mountaineers Now

Who Snaps the Skid? WVU or Cincinnati? The ESPN BPI Releases Its Prediction

A pair of desperate teams are squaring off in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 4, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) shoots during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) shoots during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia is looking for a much better result in their road trip to Cincinnati this year after getting the brakes beat off of them a year ago, losing 92-56 to the Bearcats.

What the BPI says

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, West Virginia has just a 31.4% chance to get the win on the road, while Cincinnati has a 68.7% chance to snap its three-game skid.

West Virginia hasn't fared well on the road over the years, be it under Bob Huggins or Josh Eilert. Darian DeVries has had some success away from the WVU Coliseum, including a win at Kansas. That being said, the Mountaineers are facing a desperate bunch in the Bearcats, so it's easy to see why the BPI favors them considerably in this matchup.

West Virginia's recent games

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It's been a rough go of it for the Mountaineers, especially at the start of games. They led Arizona State 17-11 but then trailed by double digits for much of the game once the Sun Devils took the lead. Kansas State hopped all over WVU, leading 42-18 at the half, and then on Wednesday, Houston took a 20-point lead into the break. In the second half of that game against the Cougars, WVU played more like itself, displaying a high level of urgency with smothering defense. If they can carry that second half performance over into this game, they'll have a shot to leave the Queen City happy.

Cincinnati's recent games

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller gives instructions during the second half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Big 12 play has not treated the Bearcats well to this point in the season, dropping seven of their first nine league games. Their only wins, as of today, have come against two of the worst teams in the conference - Arizona State and Colorado. What's most concerning is that Cincinnati hasn't protected homecourt, going 1-3 in their first four Big 12 games at home. If they want any shot of turning their season around, it starts by taking care of business at Fifth Third Arena. After losing by double digits to Texas Tech and BYU, the Bearcats were hoping to get off the schneid earlier this week against Utah. Despite forcing 19 turnovers by the Utes, Cincinnati was unable to come out on top, falling by three.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

