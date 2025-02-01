West Virginia Makes Top 2 for 2025 Two-Sport Star Madrid Tucker
Rich Rodriguez and Steve Sabins of West Virginia are battling Bill Belichick and Scott Forbes of North Carolina for two-sport athlete Madrid Tucker (5'9", 155 lbs) of Fort Myers, Florida. Tucker announced Friday evening that he will be making his decision between the Mountaineers and Tar Heels in the near future.
In football, Tucker played running back, wide receiver, and defensive back - a true jack of all trades. This past season at Fort Myers High School, he totaled 383 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries while hauling in 36 passes for 686 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 43 tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a pair of interceptions.
On the baseball diamond, Tucker is a middle infielder who primarily occupies the shortstop position. He went 39-for-82 (.476) with 15 RBI, six doubles, two triples, and 23 stolen bases.
Others who extended an offer to Tucker include Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Navy, Pitt, Richmond, Toledo, UCF, UMass, USF, Western Michigan, and a few others.
