Why It’s Time for WVU to Honor Bob Huggins and Finally Give Him His Moment

The end of Bob Huggins' time as the head coach of West Virginia was messy, ugly, and something no one dreamt of happening.

I think we all sort of envisioned this farewell tour where he would let it be known the year he would enter his final season (whenever that would be), and he'd make one last run at bringing home a national championship while soaking in every moment at the Coliseum, and fans getting their opportunity to say thank you.

Because of how things unfolded, the farewell tour idea was obviously off the table, but being honored by the school is something I hope was just put on hold for a later date. I'm not the one who gets to make that call; however, I do think sooner rather than later that needs to happen.

Huggins has meant so much to the basketball program, WVU, Morgantown, and the state of West Virginia. And while you may feel a certain way about how things transpired and how it put the program in a bad place, it doesn't erase his legacy and all that he did for West Virginia. He led the team to their first Big East title, took the Mountaineers back to the Final Four for the first time in half a century, had them competing for the Big 12 championship three straight years, helped push forward the practice facility project, and, most importantly, has raised millions of dollars for cancer research.

He is a part of West Virginia basketball history. A coaching icon who deserves to be recognized for all of his hard work and accomplishments that elevated the program and community.

This idea resurfaced in my head when I saw that a documentary will be released later this spring on Huggins, which will feature his life on and off the court with over 40 interviews with many of his players from Cincinnati and WVU.

Time heals all wounds. Sometimes it takes longer than you'd think, but from the university's side of it, it's time they come forward and present the idea to honor him during a game.

Give him that long, standing ovation from 14,000+ fans, where he can hop on the mic either before the game or at halftime and have a moment to thank everyone and generate optimism about the future of the program.

That was the other part that had me thinking, why not now?

During his annual Fish Fry last week, he told the folks in attendance that WVU will go back to the Final Four and complimented first-year head coach Ross Hodge.

This doesn't need to be a five or ten-year ordeal. Bury the hatchet, let the moment happen for Huggs and the fans, and it could lead to him being around the building more often and opening up a close relationship with Hodge as he tries to get this program back on track.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Falls in Updated Big 12 Power Rankings Following Loss to Baylor

Beyond the Bench: Bob Huggins Documentary Set to Premiere This Spring

Former WVU Star Pacman Jones Appears in Bert Kreischer’s Free Bert on Netflix

Jevon Carter's Time Ends with Bulls — Where Will the Former Mountaineer Land Next?

West Virginia’s Tournament Fate Is Surprisingly Alive — Here’s How