WVU Candidate Jerrod Calhoun Responds to Rumors Floating Around Regarding His Future
Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun has a new contract on the table to remain with the Aggies, but as of today, it remains unsigned. Calhoun is gaining interest from programs with head coaching openings, namely West Virginia.
Immediately following their first-round loss to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, Calhoun was asked about the rumors flying around about his future.
“I will talk about it. First of all, I have a ton of respect for our athletic director. Diana (Sabau) took a gamble on me. We didn't know each other. We had no relationship, no previous relationship, did not know each other at all. The first time I flew out to Utah State was in April. I can remember getting off the plane and seeing those mountains, right, and it was just hard to describe, right, the scenery. Instantly we had a connection. There was a really good plan. I met with every single player. This year has been unbelievable. Right? I have learned to understand the West Coast. We started to recruit the West Coast.
"We've got a top-five -- we've got five kids, I think, that are coming in that can really play. You see what type of talent we can have coming back. I was just offered a tremendous opportunity by Diana and the staff, you know, over the last really 24 hours. So I think right now I want to just kind of continue to talk about the game. But, you know, I think at Utah State you can win a national championship."
Calhoun spent a handful of years as an assistant on Bob Huggins' staff at West Virginia from 2007-12 and then took the head coaching job at Fairmont State. The Mountaineers are expected to meet with Calhoun sometime in the near future.
