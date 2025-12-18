Four Running Backs West Virginia Should Consider Pursuing in the Transfer Portal

Because the transfer portal doesn't officially open for another couple of weeks, it's hard to truly know who West Virginia will pursue. We do know one thing, though. They are looking to upgrade everywhere, including the running back position.

Yes, WVU signed five backs during the early signing period, but Rich Rodriguez is going to make sure that what happened this year with all of the injuries never happens again; there will be plenty of able bodies in that room.

WVU can start talking to players who are already in the portal, who are mainly Division II players, and those who saw their head coach fired. However, I wouldn't expect a major push until the portal opens for everyone else so that they know exactly who is available.

This presents a bit of an NFL free agency feel where we're basically guessing who WVU could pursue a couple of weeks out from that key January 2nd date. I've got a few running backs jotted down, who I think would make sense for the Mountaineers, but I'm not sure this is who they will target. We'll know that post Jan. 2.

Camryn Edwards, UConn

Height: 5'11" Weight: 210

I would imagine that Edwards is going to be a hot commodity, given that he's coming off a 1,100-yard, 14-touchdown season. He's seen an increase in carries, yards, and touchdowns every year of his career and is ready for a step up. This season, he had five 100-yard performances, two of which came in the final two weeks.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Dyland Edwards, Kansas State

Height: 5'9" Weight: 170

He may be small in stature, but perhaps Edwards could be a cheaper option than bringing Jahiem White back. The former Colorado Buffalo and K-State Wildcat has rushed for over 1,000 yards in his career and eight touchdowns on 184 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per touch. He catches the ball extremely well out of the backfield and also has experience returning punts and kicks. In K-State's win over UCF, he rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Evan Dickens, Liberty

Height: 5'11" Weight: 195

After spending two years in Atlanta seeing virtually no playing time at Georgia Tech, Dickens is looking to bounce back to the Power Four level. This past season, he proved he's capable of being a P4 back, rushing for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Flames. Midway through the season, he flipped a switch, ending the year with five 100-yard performances, including three 200-yard games. Dickens is the only player on this list who can't officially enter the portal until Jan. 2.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Hunter Patterson, West Liberty (Division II)

Height: 5'11" Weight: 180

Patterson rushed for 1,279 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season for the Hilltoppers and had three 200-yard games. In his final game of the season, he went for 201 yards and five touchdowns. I know going after Division II talent always turns off West Virginia fans, but this would be a depth piece more than anything. If Rodriguez is looking for a fifth or sixth option, this could be the route to go.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

