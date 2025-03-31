WVU is Targeting Well-Traveled Playmaking Transfer Guard Themus Fulks
We're officially deep into transfer portal season as new West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is already getting to work on piecing his first team together in Morgantown while also getting his North Texas team prepared for the semifinal matchup in the NIT.
According to Sean Paul of The Field of 68, the Mountaineers have been in contact with Milwaukee transfer guard Themus Fulks. Others in pursuit of the veteran guard include Boston College, DePaul, Duquesne, Fresno State, George Mason, Georgetown, George Washington, Oklahoma State, UCF, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, TCU, and Tulsa.
Fulks began his career at South Carolina State, where he earned MEAC All-Freshman honors despite playing in just 16 games. He then transferred to Louisiana, where he spent two seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 assists. This past season at Milwaukee, Fulks saw a significant bump in his offensive output, averaging 14.6 points per game on a career-high 47% shooting.
He hasn't shot the three-ball particularly well for his career (28.6%) but has shot it well from range before, shooting 34% as a sophomore. In his first season at Louisiana, he led the Sun Belt Conference in assists per game and managed to do the same in the Horizon League this season.
Fulks has one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
MAILBAG: Chester Frazier Outlook, Wren Baker's Future, Spring Game Opponents + More
West Virginia Guard Javon Small Declares for the 2025 NBA Draft
West Virginia Reaches Out to Two-Way Division II Star Guard in Transfer Portal
Rich Rodriguez Gives His Thoughts on WVU's New Hoops Coach Ross Hodge