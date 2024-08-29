WVU Signs Forward Haris Elezovic
West Virginia University men's basketball coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of Haris Elezovic for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.
Elezovic is a 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior forward from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
"We are excited to welcome Haris to our basketball program," DeVries said. "Haris will bring great versatility and another veteran presence to our front court. We are looking forward to integrating Haris to our team and West Virginia University."
The six-foot-eight 240-pound senior forward from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada attended Laval University in Laval, Quebec, where he started 29 of 31 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.
In 2022-23, Elezovic attended McGill University in Montreal, Quebec. That season, he averaged 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.
In 2021-22 for McGil, Elezovic averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He had season highs of 22 points against UQAM and 18 rebounds against Christopher Newport.
For his career, he has scored 906 points (11.8 ppg) and grabbed 727 rebounds (9.4 rpg), while starting 72 of 77 games played. Elezovic has shot 44.8 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the free throw line to go with 129 assists and 62 steals.
During his career, he was named to the CIS and RSEQ All-Rookie Team in 2021-22, RSEQ Rooke of the Year in 2021-22, RSEQ Ken Shields Nominee in 2023-24, RSEQ First Team All-Star in 2023-24 and RSEQ Second Team All-Star in 2021-22 and in 2022-23. Elezovic attended high school at Vanier College.
