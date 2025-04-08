As Expected, West Virginia's Quarterback Battle to Carry Into Fall Camp
West Virginia is coming out of spring ball without a starting quarterback, which was to be expected.
The plan all along was for this competition to go into fall camp and potentially deep into the month of August. No additions will be made to the group, barring any unforeseen circumstances, so Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown will be the center of attention heading into the 2025 season.
Each of the three veteran quarterbacks flashed during the Gold and Blue Spring Showcase on Saturday, but you can't put much stock into any of it and Rodriguez even admitted that at one point in his press conference. He does, however, feel pretty good about the makeup of the room. Now, it's just a matter of figuring out who is going to be the guy.
“I’ll probably judge that better watching film," Rodriguez said on Saturday when asked about his thoughts on how the quarterbacks performed this spring. "I thought they ran pretty well. I think we need to get rid of the ball quicker. At times, there were throws we missed. It’s a conscientious group. They want to be good. They’ve learned a lot in a short period of time, and there’s more on their plate than anybody on the team. I think they’ve handled it pretty good, but there’s another whole step they can take. As a group, I really like their skill set, and I like their commitment. I don’t worry about the competitiveness in that room.”
While Charlotte transfer Max Brown could be in play for the QB1 role, the battle, I believe, will ultimately come down to Marchiol and Henderson. Marchiol is the most experienced of the bunch and has a perfect 4-0 record as a starter at WVU. Henderson and Brown have both dealt with injuries throughout their career, but Henderson's upside is markedly higher.
Ball security, as it seemingly always is, could be the separator.
