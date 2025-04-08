West Virginia May Not Be Done at Quarterback in 2026 Recruiting Class
Over the weekend, the West Virginia coaching staff hosted a number of recruits, including a pair of top quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.
On the day of the Gold and Blue Spring Showcase, the Mountaineers received a commitment from one of those quarterbacks, Jyron Hughley, who is the nephew of former WVU quarterback and assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider. He picked WVU over Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and several others.
Even with Hughley on board, the Mountaineers may not be done at the position. Typically, coaching staffs only sign one high school quarterback per class, but Rich Rodriguez is all about competition and loves what he sees in Forney, Texas product Legend Bey.
Bey was the other signal-caller who was on hand for the showcase and left Morgantown with the Mountaineers as one of his top schools.
"It went AMAZING," Bey told West Virginia on SI. "I can't wait to get back to Morgantown! There is no place like it! I love the staff - Coach Rich Rod, Coach Pat (White), Coach Rhett (Rodriguez), and Coach (Travis) Trickett. They are all so genuine. It's definitely a place I would love to be."
Prior to arriving in Morgantown, Bey released his top 10 schools, which featured Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and, of course, WVU. Following the visit, Bey told West Virginia On SI that West Virginia is his top option, with Duke coming in second.
When asked if the commitment of Jyron Hughley would impact his interest in WVU he responded, "No sir. I trust Coach Rod's plan for me. I know I'm number one on their list and I always compete."
The last time West Virginia signed two high school quarterbacks in the same recruiting class was ten years ago, inking Chris Chugunov and David Sills V, who came to Morgantown as a quarterback before eventually switching to wide receiver.
