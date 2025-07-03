Backyard Brawl Line Drops and Oddsmakers Are Not Buying WVU’s Home Edge
We've still got a good way to go before the Pitt Panthers stroll into Morgantown for the final edition of the Backyard Brawl until 2029, but the anticipation is growing by the day. It will be Rich Rodriguez's first game against a Power Four opponent, and really, the first meaningful home game, which will be against the same team he coached against in his last game at WVU in his first stint.
On paper, Pitt has higher expectations, thanks to the return of starting quarterback Eli Holstein, and the fact that they don't have well over 70 newcomers like the Mountaineers have. But considering the game is taking place in Morgantown, you would think West Virginia would be favored.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Pitt is the one actually favored, currently sitting at -2.5. The over/under is 57.5. West Virginia has won four of the last six matchups and five of the last six against the Panthers at home.
This line will certainly change after we see how the two play in the first two weeks of the season.
The Mountaineers and Panthers will meet on September 13th at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Projecting the WVU Basketball Depth Chart with the Recent Addition of Amir Jenkins
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection
The Best 25 From the Last 25 Years: Building an Unstoppable WVU Football Offense
Erik Stevenson No Longer on Best Virginia After New NBA Summer League Deal