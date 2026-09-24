Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Big Questions About the Oklahoma State-WVU Matchup

Big 12 Conference play is set to begin, and as we inch closer to kickoff between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, we take our coverage a step further, getting a more in-depth look at the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State On SI publisher Matthew Postins was kind enough to carve out a few minutes of his week to answer a handful of questions ahead of this week's big tackle football game under the lights in Morgantown.

What do you think led to the major turnaround for OSU, going from losing to Tulsa to beating the sixth-ranked team in the country one week later?

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris likes to call Monday “Tell the truth Monday.” He was clear. He told his players the truth. He said their film session after the Tulsa game was “uncomfortable.” In fact, he made a point of going after his quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, first. It was his way of showing his star isn’t above criticism.

The team that I saw play Oregon looked completely different than the team that played Tulsa. Against Tulsa, I think we underestimated how new this team was (91 new players). There was a lack of cohesion, especially on offense.

The defense tackled better against Oregon and did a better job of setting the edge against the run. The offense did a better job of converting on third and fourth downs. Morris opened the playbook. He took a less aggressive tone in certain situations where he failed against Tulsa, and that helped, too.

Teams tend to make their biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 in a season. Well, the Cowboys did that across the board.

The Cowboys have the best 3rd down defense in the FBS, but don’t dial up a ton of pressure. What has led to their success in getting off the field?

It’s about tackling. Even in the loss to Tulsa, they only gave up one third down conversion. This is probably one of the more fundamental defenses I've seen at any level when it comes to tackling. The Cowboys do a great job of wrapping up on first contact and have great secondary pursuit.

The Murray State game was a great example of Oklahoma State’s cornerbacks handling one-on-one tackling. Murray State ran an intricate screen game that was hard to defend. That’s a good example of the focus across the roster.

This isn't to say the Cowboys can't get pressure. They had four sacks against Oregon. But the Cowboys haven’t shown blitz much. OSU would rather get the pressure from the front four and let their remaining seven players play coverage and fill gaps.

The quality tackling is what allows the Cowboys to stick with a four-man rush on third down and get teams off the field.

For a defense to slow down/bother Drew Mestemaker, what do they need to do?

Tulsa was able to pressure him with four down linemen because Oklahoma State lost its left tackle, Jacob Sexton, six plays into the game and had trouble getting reset. The Cowboys did a much better job protecting him against Oregon, but he still threw two interceptions, both of which were deflected passes at the line of scrimmage. Murray State really didn't bother him, and I think that's because the offensive line is now fully cohesive.

Shaun Torgeson has taken over at left tackle, and the Cowboys have three or four guards that are interchangeable depending on health. It’s better able to handle the rush now.

So if you're going to bother Mestemaker, teams must manufacture pressure. That’s what I think is intriguing about WVU this week. The Mountaineers have 10 sacks and its spread among nine players. That tells me that West Virginia likes to mix things up and show different looks. I’m not sure OSU has faced that sort of defensive front so far this year. It could be one of the more intriguing matchups of the game.

What are some of the noticeable differences in how Eric Morris manages a game compared to Mike Gundy?

This is my first year on the beat at Oklahoma State, but I've covered the Big 12 for a decade, so I watched Gundy from afar for much of his career. Still, it’s hard to put a finger on several things after three games.

One thing that has stuck out to me is how quickly Morris is willing to adjust. He admitted after the Week 1 loss to Tulsa that he was stubbornly aggressive on third and fourth downs and dialed it back against Oregon. He’s willing to adjust when something doesn’t work, and he’s willing to do it quickly. Late in his career, I think Gundy lost that skill.

The No. 1 concern for Oklahoma State coming into this game is …

I think it's West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins. I think the best skill position matchup is WVU running back Cam Cook against OSU running back Caleb Hawkins. That should be a show.

But Oklahoma State’s defense has not faced a quarterback with Hawkins’ level of running and passing ability. Oregon’s Dante Moore has wheels, but he doesn’t use them by design. The designed runs that West Virginia is using with Hawkins are effective and are nothing like OSU has seen to this point with a quarterback.

Oklahoma State can use six or seven defensive ends and six or seven defensive tackles, which gives them an edge in keeping the front four fresh. The trick is going to be keeping assignments straight as personnel flips in and out.

I’m not sure if the Cowboys will use a spy on Hawkins. That may depend on how well the line remains focused on clogging the run lanes and setting the edge.