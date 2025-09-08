Projecting WVU's RB Depth Chart With Jahiem White Now Out of the Mix
West Virginia will have to navigate the rest of the 2025 season without star running back Jahiem White. The offense was already having issues finding its groove with him on the field, and now, they'll have to try and manufacture some answers without their most explosive player.
So, what in the heck are the Mountaineers going to do at running back? Your guess is as good as mine. It's so difficult to truly project what the division of labor will look like from here on out, simply because those who have experience (Tye Edwards and Kannon Katzer) either just began practicing or have been banged up.
With that said, here's what I expect the depth chart to look like
Cyncir Bowers - With White sidelined, Bowers is the most explosive running back in the room. We saw a glimpse of that in the opener against Robert Morris, and now, it's time to see what he can do against big-time competition. I get that Ash is Steady Eddie, but they need some more speed there, and Bowers provides that.
Clay Ash - It wouldn't surprise me if Ash started games, but I just don't expect him to get the bulk of the carries. He's someone the staff can rely on to be in the right place, which alone will allow him to continue to see the field. I just don't know if he's going to make plays in the ground game consistently enough.
Tye Edwards - Edwards got a few snaps under his belt through the first two weeks, but has yet to be fully unleashed. Considering he just got cleared right before the start of the season, it comes as no surprise, but he needs to get ready in a hurry. He can be a difference-maker.
Tyler Jacklich - Jacklich logged one carry for 10 yards against RMU, so perhaps he is viewed higher on the coach's depth chart than Hubbard. Really, after the first three, it becomes a major guessing game. Jacklich and the next two can be interchangeable in terms of order of appearance.
Diore Hubbard - I don't know if there's something going on here, but it is surprising to me that Hubbard hasn't played a single snap through the first two weeks. He's a guy Rich Rod mentioned a few times back in the spring of guys who flashed some promise.
Kannon Katzer - I'd probably have Katzer much higher on this list, but I just can't move him up without knowing exactly where he is health-wise. He's been banged up really since camp started. If healthy, he could play a role.
