West Virginia Flips 2026 Buffalo Defensive Back Commit Jayden Ballard

West Virginia adds to its 2026 class.

Schuyler Callihan

Jayden Ballard
Monday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers flipped 2026 Buffalo defensive back commit Jayden Ballard — a 6'1", 190-pounder from Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He also held offers from Air Force, Army, Bryant, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Elon, Navy, New Hampshire, Richmond, Wofford, and a few others.

Ballard's announcement

I"’ve got a big update to share. After a lot of thought and talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to flip my commitment from UB and will now be committing to WVU.

"I want to thank the coaches and everyone at UB for believing in me and giving me a great opportunity. I’ll always appreciate the love and support they showed me.

"After spending time at WVU and learning more about the program, I feel it’s the best place for me to grow as both a player and a person. I’m really excited to join the Mountaineer family and get to work.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through this process. I’m ready for this next chapter."

Stay tuned for more on Ballard's decision.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin

TE Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

