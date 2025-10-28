Penn State OL Commit Kevin Brown Visiting WVU as Flip Watch Officially Begins
Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff will have a big-time visitor in the building today as 2026 offensive lineman Kevin Brown (6'5", 270 lbs) will be in for an official visit. He confirmed with West Virginia on SI Monday night. The four-star recruit is currently committed to Penn State, but with the firing of James Franklin, he is weighing his options.
Brown was offered three years ago by the previous regime at WVU and then was re-offered by the current coaching staff, who have developed a pretty strong relationship with him in a short amount of time. His father, Tim Brown, was an offensive lineman for the Mountaineers from 1999-04, playing for Rodriguez during his first stint in Morgantown before spending some time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to WVU and Penn State, Brown also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Kent State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, UNLV, Wisconsin, and a few others.
West Virginia has four offensive linemen committed in the 2026 class — Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, and Camden Goforth — but will be looking to add a few more via the high school ranks and the transfer portal.
Rodriguez even mentioned last night on his radio show that they had a big recruit, literally and figuratively, coming into today, without dropping his name, of course. This is a big one for them, and everyone in that building knows it. There are very few offensive linemen out there who can come in and right away vie for playing time as a true freshman, but because of the o-line situation and Brown's talent, it's certainly on the table.
It's also worth noting that Brown is a district champion in wrestling, and the last wrestler the Mountaineers had up front turned out to be one of the best linemen in program history in Zach Frazier. History tends to repeat itself.
