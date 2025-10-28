Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How Many Wins Will West Virginia Hoops Get This Season?

Takeaways from WVU's exhibition and making a record prediction.

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting West Virginia's Record for the 2025-26 Season
On Sunday, West Virginia did exactly what it was supposed to do against an inferior opponent, with all due respect to Wheeling, cruising to an 80-54 victory in an exhibition. Now, it's time to turn the page and focus on the season-opener, which is slated to tip off exactly one week from today against Mount St. Mary's.

On today's episode of Between The Eers I discuss...

Takeaways from the exhibition

Harlan Obioha was really impressive, even if he had a clear advantage in the paint. He moves extremely well for a guy that's 7-foot and 260+ pounds, and seeing him even stretch out to defend on the perimeter was a surprising sight. Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff had a rough night shooting the basketball, but it's nothing to be concerned about. Those two have made shots their entire lives, and one off night is not an indication of how they'll shoot it the rest of the season.

Record prediction

Anytime you flip an entire roster, all possibilities are on the table. I'm going with a rather conservative prediction because there are just too many unknowns, although I really do like the makeup of the roster. They have more scoring options than we saw last year, and with Ross Hodge having a defensive background, they should be able to play well enough on that end of the floor to be a team fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Schuyler Callihan
