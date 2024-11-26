Big 12 Score Predictions for the Final Week of the Regular Season
I went bold on a couple of predictions last week, picking Kansas over Colorado and Arizona State over BYU, and it paid off. A strong 7-1 Week 13 brings my season record to 72-40. Let's see if I can finish the season strong, just like several teams hope to do this weekend.
Colorado 42, Oklahoma State 27
Last week had trouble written all over it for Colorado. They were facing one of the hottest teams in the country in Kansas and on the road. This week, they bounce back in a big way against a team that remains winless in Big 12 play. I've picked Oklahoma State a couple of times, thinking it would be their week to get off the schneid, but I'm not making that mistake again.
UCF 30, Utah 21
Ah, yes, the no one wants to be here game. Both the Utes and Knights enter this matchup at 4-7, meaning it's their final game of the year. This will be about who is more interested and I'd have to lean to UCF since it's senior day and Utah is making a cross-country trip.
West Virginia at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Kansas 34, Baylor 31
This is one of the best matchups in college football this weekend, but no one will be paying attention because it has no conference title or College Football Playoff implications. I'm going to continue to roll with the hot hand here in Kansas. Well, I should say hotter. Baylor has been on a roll, too, but Kansas has done it against really tough competition. The Jayhawks need this one to become bowl-eligible, so give me Rock Chalk.
Arizona State 32, Arizona 25
There's a little bit of a hangover effect that could be in play here for the Sun Devils, coming off a thrilling win over BYU. Their in-state rival gives them a scare, but they ultimately find a way to win and get to the Big 12 title game.
TCU 34, Cincinnati 17
Cincinnati's 5-2 start to the year was fool's gold. I know a bowl game is on the line for them, but TCU is just the better football team and is getting stronger as the year moves along. Josh Hoover has a big day through the air to lift the Frogs to a 17-point win.
Kansas State 28, Iowa State 24
For whatever reason, I expected Iowa State to fumble away its opportunity to get to the Big 12 title game. They've stumbled a couple of times already but remain in the mix heading into the final week. Unfortunately, I see them stubbing their toe once again against K-State.
BYU 23, Houston 13
Houston's defense is the only thing that will keep them in this game. The Cougars have dropped two straight and have a lot to play for. I'm not going to overthink this.
