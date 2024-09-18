Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 4
It's time for this week's score predictions in the Big 12 Conference. Last week, I had a rough go around going 9-4. This brings my overall record to 36-8 through the first three weeks. Let's get back on track in Week 4.
Cincinnati 20, Houston 16
This has the feeling of a complete rock fight. That's what Houston needs this game to be in order to have a chance to win this one on the road. In three games this season, they've scored a grand total of 26 points. Ouch. Give me Cincy at home.
West Virginia vs. Kansas
West Virginia wins. Analysis will release on Thursday in our score prediction article.
Iowa State 38, Arkansas State 14
Don't read too much into Ark State playing Michigan close. I believe that's more of an indictment on the Wolverines than it is a sign of how good the Red Wolves are. Iowa State handles this one easily after a slow start.
Texas Tech 35, Arizona State 20
The Red Raiders avoided a disastrous start by edging Abilene Christian in overtime in their season opener which was followed up by a loss to Washington State. They got back on track last week against North Texas and although Arizona State is a surprising 3-0, I don't see them having the offense to hang.
Oklahoma State 24, Utah 23
The Big 12 showdown of the week. I had a really tough time picking this one because I can see it going either way. I'll give a small edge to the Pokes due to having this one at home and having arguably the best running back in the nation.
TCU 28, SMU 17
I love the Battle of the Iron Skillet. A good old-fashioned rivalry with one of the best names in college football. SMU is on the rise, but I really like this TCU squad, and that holds true even after a 35-34 loss at home to UCF.
Colorado 30, Baylor 27
This has the chance to be one of the best games in the league this weekend that no one is talking about. Baylor's lone loss came to Utah and they hung around in that game better than expected. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see them go into Boulder and get a win, but I'm going with the Buffs.
Kansas State 26, BYU 14
BYU makes this a game in the first half and even has the lead at the break. But they'll fall off in the second half as K-State dominates on the ground to win by two scores.
