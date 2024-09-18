Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Kansas
It's time to start making some predictions for West Virginia-Kansas. We'll start things off with our weekly spread and over/under picks before releasing our score predictions for the game tomorrow. The odds used in this article were found on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -2.5
3-star play on West Virginia (-2.5): Why in the world am I picking West Virginia after losing the way they just did to their bitter rival? Well, because kids these days have a memory of a goldfish and I mean that in a good way. There are so many distractions in the world today that they don't sit and dwell on losing a game like that for very long. Plus, they know that they can still accomplish everything they want to if they just take care of business in league play, and it all starts this Saturday against Kansas. The Jayhawks have had issues throwing the ball through the first three games as Jalon Daniels is completing just 54% of his passes and has been picked off six times. WVU's pass defense has been horrid, but they've defended the run well which plays right into what Kansas will do offensively.
Over/Under: 56.5
2-star play on the under: After the first three games, your mind automatically wanders to the over in West Virginia games. Not here. Kansas has scored a combined 37 points against FBS opponents this season, only managing to score 20 on UNLV. They know they can't get into a high-scoring back-and-forth type of battle. They want this game to stay in the 20s and will run the ball like crazy to shorten the game. As previously mentioned, WVU has defended the run well, so there shouldn't be nearly as many explosive plays allowed in this one. This might be a bit of a risky play, but I'll lean to the under in this one.
Record this season:
ATS; 1-2 (33%)
O/U: 3-0 (100%)
Overall: 4-2 (66%)
