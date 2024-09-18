ESPN FPI Views WVU's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas as a Toss-Up
This weekend's Big 12 opener in Morgantown will feature a pair of 1-2 teams who are desperate to get back in the win column and avoid a further disappointing start to their season.
Both West Virginia and Kansas entered the season with high expectations believing they can contend for a Big 12 title. Although neither has looked capable of doing so to this point in the season, they have just as good of a chance as everyone else with it being the opening week of league play. Teams have started slow and got hot before and that's what both fanbases are hoping for as the page turns to the games that truly matter.
According to the ESPN FPI, this matchup is as big of a coin flip as it gets. WVU has a 50.6% chance to win while Kansas has a 49.4% chance.
We don't need to spend any time rehashing West Virginia's loss to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, so we'll turn this over to what the Jayhawks have done to this point.
After taking care of Lindenwood in the season opener, they've dropped consecutive games to Illinois and UNLV. The Illini are now ranked inside the top 25, so there's no shame in losing to that bunch but falling at home to a Group of Five team is a tough look for Lance Leipold's squad.
QB Jalon Daniels struggled once again throwing two interceptions on the day while UNLV's running game caused issues on the other side of the ball. QB Matthew Sluka rushed for 124 yards on 19 attempts in that one, so this could be a big opportunity for Garrett Greene to make some plays with his legs in addition to what Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson can give you.
