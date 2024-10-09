Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 7
Alright, it was another rough week of predictions, as I went 2-4 in Week 6, dropping my overall record to 45-22. Although there are only five games on the schedule this week, it may be the toughest slate we've picked yet. Fingers crossed we get things turned around on these predictions.
Utah 27, Arizona State 20
With Cam Rising's status remaining unclear, it has me second-guessing this game. Utah is a really good football team, but they've lacked consistency on offense with Isaac Wilson running the show. He's thrown six touchdowns to seven interceptions which of course is not an ideal ratio. I'll stick with the Utes, but they're going to need a lot of help from their defense.
Cincinnati 30, UCF 24
I'm not even sure this game gets played with Hurricane Milton expected to hit Florida soon. I know Orlando is in the middle of the state, but they're going to have a bunch of nasty weather still. If they do play, I expect Cincinnati to walk out with a road win. UCF has dropped two straight, their confidence is wavering, guys are entering the portal, and they've had to mix up their practice schedule because of the hurricane. I've got the Bearcats here.
Arizona 28, BYU 26
BYU has been an incredible story in the first month and change of the season. Not a single soul saw this group having. an unblemished record through five games, yet here we are. That said, the fun comes to an end here. Well, at least for now. Arizona hasn't played its best football just yet but they were able to take down Utah a couple of weeks ago. This is a toss-up and in this scenario, I usually side with the home team, but not this week. Let's get crazy. I mean, it is the Big 12 after all.
Iowa State at West Virginia
Score prediction will be released on Thursday.
Colorado 34, Kansas State 30
I've been a big believer in Chris Klieman and the Wildcats over the last three years or so and I do believe they have the talent to reach the Big 12 title game, regardless of what happens this weekend. However, they haven't looked as sharp on the road this season as they survived late against Tulane and then saw the BYU game spiral out of control quickly and were unable to rebound. The Buffs have a lot to work on, but this is a statement win for them.
