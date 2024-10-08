College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Iowa State
This week's College Football 25 simulation includes full game footage! Last week, we had some technical difficulties getting the gameplay to download/upload, but we're back to a smooth operation for this big clash between West Virginia and No. 11 Iowa State.
The simulation had some weird numbers with the Mountaineers not throwing the ball a ton (11 times) and failing to have a 100-yard rusher. Nonetheless, WVU came away with a 24-10 victory. The simulator is 3-2 on its predictions for the season.
SCORING BREAKDOWN
1st QTR (2:44): CJ Donaldson 1-yard touchdown run; WVU 7-0
2nd QTR (7:52): Jahiem White 47-yard touchdown reception; WVU 14-0
2nd QTR (3:20): Kyle Konrardy 17-yard field goal; WVU 14-3
2nd QTR (0:11): Garrett Greene 4-yard touchdown run; WVU 21-3
3rd QTR (0:00): Jaylin Noel 4-yard touchdown reception; WVU 21-10
4th QTR (1:50): Michael Hayes II 29-yard field goal; WVU 24-10
PASSING
Garrett Greene (WVU): 10/11 109 yards, TD
Rocco Becht (ISU): 17/27 198 yards, TD, INT
RUSHING
Jahiem White (WVU): 15 carries, 54 yards
Abu Sama III (ISU): 12 carries, 52 yards
Garrett Greene (WVU): 8 carries, 63 yards, TD
CJ Donaldson (WVU): 5 carries, 29 yards, TD
Rocco Becht (ISU): 4 carries, 18 yards
RECEIVING
Kole Taylor (WVU): 5 receptions, 31 yards
Jaylin Noel (ISU): 4 receptions, 47 yards, TD
Daniel Jackson (ISU): 3 receptions, 42 yards
Benjamin Brahmer (ISU): 3 receptions, 34 yards
Jayden Higgins (ISU): 3 receptions, 27 yards
Jahiem White (WVU): 2 receptions, 50 yards, TD
Stevo Klotz (ISU): 2 receptions, 31 yards
Preston Fox (WVU): 2 receptions, 21 yards
Abu Sama III (ISU): 1 reception, 11 yards
Hudson Clement (WVU): 1 reception, 7 yards
Dominic Overby (ISU): 1 reception, 6 yards
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
