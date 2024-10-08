Mountaineers Now

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Iowa State

EA Sports video game predicts the winner of this week's matchup between the Mountaineers and Cyclones.

Schuyler Callihan

videoplayback (7).mp4
videoplayback (7).mp4 /
In this story:

This week's College Football 25 simulation includes full game footage! Last week, we had some technical difficulties getting the gameplay to download/upload, but we're back to a smooth operation for this big clash between West Virginia and No. 11 Iowa State.

The simulation had some weird numbers with the Mountaineers not throwing the ball a ton (11 times) and failing to have a 100-yard rusher. Nonetheless, WVU came away with a 24-10 victory. The simulator is 3-2 on its predictions for the season.

SCORING BREAKDOWN

1st QTR (2:44): CJ Donaldson 1-yard touchdown run; WVU 7-0
2nd QTR (7:52): Jahiem White 47-yard touchdown reception; WVU 14-0
2nd QTR (3:20): Kyle Konrardy 17-yard field goal; WVU 14-3
2nd QTR (0:11): Garrett Greene 4-yard touchdown run; WVU 21-3
3rd QTR (0:00): Jaylin Noel 4-yard touchdown reception; WVU 21-10
4th QTR (1:50): Michael Hayes II 29-yard field goal; WVU 24-10

PASSING

Garrett Greene (WVU): 10/11 109 yards, TD
Rocco Becht (ISU): 17/27 198 yards, TD, INT

RUSHING

Jahiem White (WVU): 15 carries, 54 yards
Abu Sama III (ISU): 12 carries, 52 yards
Garrett Greene (WVU): 8 carries, 63 yards, TD
CJ Donaldson (WVU): 5 carries, 29 yards, TD
Rocco Becht (ISU): 4 carries, 18 yards

RECEIVING

Kole Taylor (WVU): 5 receptions, 31 yards
Jaylin Noel (ISU): 4 receptions, 47 yards, TD
Daniel Jackson (ISU): 3 receptions, 42 yards
Benjamin Brahmer (ISU): 3 receptions, 34 yards
Jayden Higgins (ISU): 3 receptions, 27 yards
Jahiem White (WVU): 2 receptions, 50 yards, TD
Stevo Klotz (ISU): 2 receptions, 31 yards
Preston Fox (WVU): 2 receptions, 21 yards
Abu Sama III (ISU): 1 reception, 11 yards
Hudson Clement (WVU): 1 reception, 7 yards
Dominic Overby (ISU): 1 reception, 6 yards

2024 simulated results tracker

vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

2024 actual results

vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State
vs. Kansas State
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Covers Up Internal Distraction to Keep the Focus on the Main Thing

Between The Eers: Is WVU Built to Contend?

WVU Uncorked Jahiem White and the Run Game...Here's How They Did It

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 7

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football