Six Mountaineers Featured in PFF's Big 12 Top Performers of the Week
It comes as no surprise that after West Virginia's 38-14 victory over Oklahoma State that several Mountaineers are being recognized for their performance.
As a matter of fact, six players on WVU's roster were featured in Pro Football Focus' Week 6 Big 12 Team of the Week. Those players are running back Jahiem White, offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, offensive guard Tomas Rimac, defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, defensive lineman T.J. Jackson, edge Tyrin Bradley, and cornerback Ayden Garnes.
Jahiem White had his best game of the season to date, rushing for 158 yards and a score on 19 carries. Wyatt Milum continued his dominance in the trenches as he's yet to allow as much as a single quarterback pressure through five games.
Milum and Rimac weren't the only road graders who performed well for the Mountaineers. Really, it was the entire unit. PFF's Mitch Kaiser awarded them the best offensive line in the country for the week.
Kaiser on WVU's o-line:
"The left side of the Mountaineers' line paved the way for the offense in a win over Oklahoma State, helping rack up almost 400 rushing yards. Three of the West Virginia starters earned PFF pass-blocking grades north of 85.0 while allowing no sacks all game. The unit finished with an elite 92.8 PFF pass-blocking grade."
