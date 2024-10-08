Incredible Stat Proves WVU Has One of the Nation's Most Balanced Offenses
West Virginia's offense was expected to put up big numbers this season due to the experienced offensive line that returned in addition to having a veteran dual-threat quarterback in Garrett Greene and a dynamic running back duo of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson.
Things got off to a rough start as the unit looked overwhelmed and disjointed in the season-opener against Penn State, but since then the Mountaineers have had loads of success moving and scoring the football.
I had a feeling WVU's offense was among one of the most balanced in the country and then I saw this stat that my co-host on In the Gun, Jed Drenning, discovered which supported my gut feeling. West Virginia is one of just four teams Power Four teams to average at least 215 yards passing and rushing per game. The others are Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee - each of whom resides in the top 10 of the AP Poll.
Is this sustainable for West Virginia? It's very possible.
Last season, the Mountaineers averaged 205.7 yards per game through the air and 228.9 yards on the ground. If Garrett Greene doesn't get hurt in the Backyard Brawl AND miss the Texas Tech game, it's safe to say the passing yardage per game would have been noticeably higher.
Greene needs to continue making strides as a passer, completing passes at a higher clip. If he's able to do so, this offensive attack is going to cause some serious headaches for the teams WVU has remaining on its schedule.
