WVU Football Commit Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Considering Other Options
The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 4th, and with Neal Brown no longer serving as the West Virginia head football coach, there's a lot of uncertainty as to who will sign with the Mountaineers this week, who will remain committed and sign in February, and who is looking elsewhere.
I encourage you to go ahead and bookmark this page, save this link, do whatever you need to do to keep this nearby. We'll keep this page updated constantly when we learn of news on those committed to West Virginia.
UPDATE TRACKER
1/2 (10:48 a.m.): 2026 four-star QB Brodie McWhorter announces that he has decommitted from West Virginia. Coveted prospect held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Troy, UCF, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.
12/2 (10:44 a.m.): 2025 QB commit Scotty Fox now says he will be signing this week with West Virginia.
12/2 (10:31 a.m.) 2025 TE commit Jackson Accuardi now says he will be signing this week with West Virginia.
12/1 (11:33 p.m.): DL commit Amir Leonard-Jean Charles informs me that he plans to sign with West Virginia this week. The new coach does not impact his decision. “Coach Brown and I formed a great relationship, but so did Coach Jackson and I (Coach Jackson is my dawg), and Coach Hall is dawg... right now, I'm just focused on coming into WVU and making an impact.”
12/1 (8:35 p.m.): OL commit Gavin Crawford announces that he is re-opening his recruitment, but will remain committed to West Virginia.
12/1 (7:56 p.m.): TE commit Jackson Accuardi announces that he is re-opening his recruitment, but will remain committed to West Virginia.
12/1: (7:30 p.m.): WR commit Teriq Mallory tells me, “I found out from the 2025 commit group chat and was very shocked by the news but as of right now I am still committed to West Virginia.” He still plans on signing this week.
12/1 (7:10 p.m.): 2025 QB commit Scotty Fox tells me that he is still committed to the program and will take it “day by day.”
12/1 (6:01 p.m.): 2025 CB commit Serious Stinyard announces that he has re-opened his recruitment. Did not specify if he is still committed to West Virginia.
12/1 (5:33 p.m.): 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell decommits from West Virginia, becoming the first recruit to re-open his recruitment following Neal Brown's firing.
12/1 (5:21 p.m.): WVU DL commit Wilnerson Telemaque: “Neal Brown getting let go isn’t great. Never want to get near signing day and don’t know who your head coach is. I love West Virginia and Coach Jackson my dawg, so I gotta see if they keep him.”
