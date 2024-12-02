First WVU Player Hits Transfer Portal Following Coaching Change
The transfer portal is officially open for those on the West Virginia football roster now that the school has parted ways with head coach Neal Brown.
Monday morning, redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryce Biggs announced on X that he is leaving the program and will wrap up his collegiate career elsewhere.
"I will be entering the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer with 1 year of eligibility left! I appreciate my time at West Virginia and the coach's efforts in helping me develop as a man and a player. Excited to see where this journey leads me next!!"
The Ashland, Kentucky native played his high school ball at Spring Valley in West Virginia and was teammates with fellow West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. Coming out of high school, he held offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky, Youngstown State, and several others, but chose to walk-on at WVU instead.
Biggs played in 10 career games, including three games this season. He added depth on the interior of the offensive line while playing a role on the special teams unit.
