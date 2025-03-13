Blaine Stewart Gives Statement on Leaving West Virginia for the NFL
West Virginia inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart is leaving Morgantown to return to the NFL, taking a position on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff.
Thursday morning, Stewart shared a heartfelt message to the coaches, players, and fans of West Virginia in a post on X.
Stew's farewell
“I swore I would never be a graphic or a notes app guy, but it wouldn’t feel right without expressing my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to come home for the last two years and some change.
“This place and this program has meant the world to me. It’s not just where I’ve grown as a coach, but where I’ve grown as a person. It’s where my roots run deepest, and where my family’s legacy is forever intertwined with the fabric of this university. To coach at a place where my dad gave his all for his home state also, I carry that family tradition with pride. It’s a place that will always be home to me, and leaving it is a sacrifice I do not take for granted.
“I want to thank Coach Neal Brown and his staff for bringing me to Morgantown in 2023. It was a dream come true that went by faster than I could’ve imagined. I also want to thank Coach Rodriguez and his staff for giving me an opportunity to continue being a part of this program - I learned so much over the last few months that I will take with me forever as a coach and person. I cannot wait to follow the success coming to Morgantown.
“Thank you to the players for allowing me to grow with you daily. It was a pleasure to watch young men strive to achieve goals during such a pivotal time in their lives.
“The relationships, the memories, and the sense of community I’ve experienced here will stay with me for the rest of my life. Though I am excited for the next chapter in my career, this decision is filled with a sense of gratitude for everything this state and program has given me and my family, and will forever be grateful to have been a part of it.
“Thank you to the fans for their unwavering support throughout my time in Morgantown. I look forward to continuing to represent this program in the future and wish all of you nothing but success moving forward. This chapter may be closing, but my connection to this place and the people here will never end.”
